Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra set a $100.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James raised Microchip Technology from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.06.

MCHP traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.41. 401,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,441. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $104.95. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 108.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

