Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Trading Up 28.6%

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX)’s stock price was up 28.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 878,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 965% from the average daily volume of 82,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.34 target price on shares of Mexican Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

