Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, RightBTC, Bit-Z and CoinBene. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $25.26 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,221,425 coins and its circulating supply is 77,221,299 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, QBTC, RightBTC, Coinsuper, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

