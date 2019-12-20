MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Cap of $4.92 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $866,331.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01184548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,726,987,779 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,432,344 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.