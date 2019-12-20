Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Research Coverage Started at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.78. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

