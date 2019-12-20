Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.66.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,461. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

