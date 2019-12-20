Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.66.
Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,461. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.