Melon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,441.00 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Melon token can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00033268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Bittrex, Bitsane and Liqui. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $15,441.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melon has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.01231114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Liqui, Radar Relay, Bitsane, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

