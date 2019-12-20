MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,267. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $314.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.20.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MediciNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

