McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.00-14.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.36. McKesson also updated its FY20 guidance to $14.00-14.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.33.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,812. McKesson has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

