Matson (NYSE:MATX) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. Matson has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $42.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Matson had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $572.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Blake Baird sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $530,748 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,788,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,175,000 after acquiring an additional 311,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at $7,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Matson by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 135,109 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Matson by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 71,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.