Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $133,631.00 and $26,349.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.01786208 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054173 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.