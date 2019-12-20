Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.75.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $157.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Masimo has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $160.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,010. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

