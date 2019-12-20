Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp (CVE:MAE) were down 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 521,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 119,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $15.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Green Bay property covering 51.7 square kilometers located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.