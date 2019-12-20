Marcus Ryu Sells 7,510 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $788,700.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,820.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $2,663,909.02.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $106.92 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.71, a P/E/G ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

