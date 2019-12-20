Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 2.60

News stories about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a media sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.27 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $69,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,611.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,715 in the last ninety days. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

