Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum's merger with Andeavor, which closed in early fourth quarter, bodes well for its future growth and revenue prospects. Apart from making Marathon Petroleum the top independent refiner in the U.S., the $23.3 billion deal has created a nationwide refining giant in terms of geographic foothold with an enviable retail and marketing portfolio. Recently, the company gave investors another reason to cheer after it announced an increase to its dividend payout. However, the refiner is experiencing an upswing in product cost that is reflected in higher total expenditures, which may dent its overall profits in the near-term. Further, Marathon Petroleum is also grappling with plant turnaround schedules that would lower gasoline production and raise costs. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance from the investors at the moment.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 766,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 245,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

