Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded to Hold at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.85.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

