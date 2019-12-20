Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $6.29. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $60.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

