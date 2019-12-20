MAN (FRA:MAN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.82

Man SE (FRA:MAN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.82 and traded as low as $41.50. MAN shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 4,172 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.57.

MAN Company Profile (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE manufactures and supplies commercial vehicles, engines, and mechanical engineering equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and internationally. Its MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles and transportation solutions. This segment provides vans; trucks; heavy special-purpose vehicles; city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the MAN brand, as well as luxury coaches under the NEOPLAN brand; industrial, marine, and on- and off-road engines; and passenger and goods transportation services.

