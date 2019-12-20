LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Shares Up 12.7%

LUNDIN PET AB/S (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s stock price was up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.32, approximately 120 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

LUNDIN PET AB/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

