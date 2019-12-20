Luna Coin Price Reaches $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $22,645.00 and approximately $566.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded up 303.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.01231114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . Luna Coin’s official message board is lunacoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

