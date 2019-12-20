LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRAD shares. ValuEngine cut LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered LRAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRAD. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in LRAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LRAD by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,202 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in LRAD during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in LRAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LRAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRAD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 124,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 million, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.29. LRAD has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.24.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

