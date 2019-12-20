Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 13.5%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) was up 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.54, approximately 797,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 229,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lovesac Co will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lovesac by 2,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 164,383 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 94.4% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 152,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 44.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 104,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

