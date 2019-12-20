Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.46.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,861.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $358,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,868 shares of company stock worth $3,810,652. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,854 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 309,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $13,588,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

