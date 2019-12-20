Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns Sector Performer Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LMP. Morgan Stanley lowered Londonmetric Property to an underweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price (up previously from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 223 ($2.93).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 231 ($3.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.93. Londonmetric Property has a one year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is 1.95%.

In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

