Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.41

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market cap of $18.39 million and $39,995.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,187.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.01783904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.02601993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00556899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00658703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052164 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014053 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,718,806 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

