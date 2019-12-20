LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,160,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 982% from the previous session’s volume of 661,647 shares.The stock last traded at $85.95 and had previously closed at $82.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOGM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Barclays PLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 232.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 7.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

