Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.26. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,513,552.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,828,779.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,793 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.