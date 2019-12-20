Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 2,673,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,066,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,251,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,513,000 after acquiring an additional 970,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,428,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,156,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 849,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,945,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

