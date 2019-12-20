LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $48,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,605.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $862,880. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LiveRamp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2,115.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $49.70. 39,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,630. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

