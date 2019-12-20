LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.57 Million

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report $293.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.70 million. LivaNova posted sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $471,230. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after acquiring an additional 378,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,136,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 408,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,334. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

