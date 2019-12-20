LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.57 Million

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report $293.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.70 million. LivaNova posted sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $471,230. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after acquiring an additional 378,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,136,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LIVN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 408,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,334. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Read More: Neutral Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.