Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.44.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.41. 28,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $211.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.