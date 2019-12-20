LIFE Trading Down 34% Over Last Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last week, LIFE has traded down 34% against the dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $541,652.00 and $19,780.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.