Liberty Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,481 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,145% compared to the average volume of 119 call options.

LBTYA opened at $22.77 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,849,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.