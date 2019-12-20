Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.30-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.78. Lennox International also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 11.15-11.45 EPS.

Shares of LII opened at $238.36 on Friday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.36 and a 200-day moving average of $257.01.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.64.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total value of $252,059.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,288.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,691 shares of company stock worth $4,183,024 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

