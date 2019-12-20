Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.42.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Lennar news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819 in the last 90 days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 244.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 79.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.39. 166,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Lennar has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $62.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

