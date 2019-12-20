Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.