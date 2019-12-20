KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches Market Cap of $17,159.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $17,159.00 and $41.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

