KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) Trading Down 0.7%

KWS Saat SE (ETR:KWS) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €57.20 ($66.51) and last traded at €57.30 ($66.63), 36,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,586% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.70 ($67.09).

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29.

About KWS Saat (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for farmers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, rapeseed, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds. The Sugarbeet segment provides sugar beet, and energy beet seeds, as well as animal feed.

