Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 24988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 25,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

