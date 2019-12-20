K&S (FRA:SDF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of K&S AG (FRA:SDF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $10.92. K&S shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 1,519,019 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.72.

About K&S (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

