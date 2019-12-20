Kryll Price Down 9.5% This Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $363,106.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.01230729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

