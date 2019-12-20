KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.95

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

