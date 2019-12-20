Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $64.62 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Komodo has a total market cap of $64.62 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00007644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00395168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00100464 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003316 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001539 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,466,829 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Crex24, BarterDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

