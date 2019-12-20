Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $58.00 price target on Kohl’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.81.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 124,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,941. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

