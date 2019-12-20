KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB) Trading 3.4% Higher

KISH BANCORP IN/SH (OTCMKTS:KISB)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, 983 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

KISH BANCORP IN/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. Kish Bancorp, Inc is based in Belleville, Pennsylvania.

