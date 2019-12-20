Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KIM. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.07.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 940,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,319. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,187,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,925,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,414,000 after purchasing an additional 471,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,764,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 280,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,072,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,229,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.