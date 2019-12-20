Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Given New $22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,764. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $396.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

