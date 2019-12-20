Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s share price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.87, approximately 170,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 96,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 24.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

