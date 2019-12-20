Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Trading 23.3% Higher

Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW) rose 23.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.11, approximately 109,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 23,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
Separately, TD Securities lowered Kew Media Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $55.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Kew Media Group Company Profile (TSE:KEW)
Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Kew Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kew Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.