Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Trading 23.3% Higher

Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW) rose 23.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.11, approximately 109,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 23,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Kew Media Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $55.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kew Media Group Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

